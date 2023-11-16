Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces Bombing Near Jordanian Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament condemned on Thursday Israeli occupation forces' bombing around the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza Strip, injuring civilians and hospital staff.

In a statement, the parliament said that the continuous targeting of hospitals and health centers in Gaza is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions that stipulates protecting civilians during war, and is a war crime committed by the Israeli occupation.

The Parliament expressed solidarity with Jordan, holding the Israeli occupation forces legally and morally responsible of committing crimes against humanity, and called on the international community and organizations to take immediate action to provide protection to hospitals, their staff, patients, and the displaced, as well as providing safe passages for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza. (end)

mfm













MENAFN16112023000071011013ID1107438754