Kuwait Commerce Min.: Tough Fines Against Shop Owners For Price Gouging

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Al-Aiban instructed Thursday ministry teams to impose fines against owners of shops who practice price gouging.

Al-Aiban, also Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said during a meeting with executives at the commercial supervision and consumer protection departments, that inspectors should impose the toughest penalty against shop owners who violated the law and increase prices just because of recent raise in pensions.

"You are the first line of defense who protect citizens from the greedy merchants," he was quoted by a ministry statement as saying.

"We will not allow the abuse of pay raise," he added.

Al-Aiban said this measure was a prevention against possible price gouging after the parliament had recently approved the increase of pensions. (end)

amm













MENAFN16112023000071011013ID1107438752