UNSC Resolution For Humanitarian Truces In Gaza Small Step In Right Direction - Abul Geit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- The Arab League said on Thursday that the United Nation Security Council's resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses in the Gaza to allow the entrance of relief aid for the trapped people of the Strip is a "small step" in the right direction.

Secretary-General Ahmad Abul Gheit said in a statement the UNSC should "call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, not just a call for humanitarian truces that allow only the entry of aid while the Israeli bombing of civilians and targeting of hospitals and other actions carried out by the occupying authority continues."

He expressed his satisfaction with the article included in the resolution that called for urgent delivery of aid without obstacles through humanitarian corridors.

Abul Geit stressed that this step must encourage all efforts to end the aggression and to achieve an immediate ceasefire. (end)

