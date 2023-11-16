OPPO Joins Global Developers And Creators To Build An Open Ecosystem Forward With Breakthrough Innovation At 2023 OPPO Developers Conference

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 16 November 2023 - OPPO today kicked off its 2023 OPPO Developers Conference (ODC23), unveiling its upgraded Pantanal cross-platform smart system and self-trained large language model-AndesGPT which empower the brand new ColorOS 14, and the exploration in open ecosystem for global developers and OPPO Health.







OPPO's Open Ecosystem with 320,000 developers and 750,000 creators

Upgraded OPPO 's Pantanal cross-platform smart system and AndesGPT empowering the brand new ColorOS 14

Since its first release in 2013, OPPO ColorOS has continued to bring users the ultimate smart experiences through its commitment to user orientation and investment in underlying technology. Marking the milestone of 10th anniversary, ColorOS 14 introduces a variety of new intelligent interactive experiences based on the advanced integration of upgraded OPPO's Pantanal cross-platform smart system and OPPO's self-trained large language model-AndesGPT for its China Version.







ColorOS global monthly active users exceeds 600 million

With the upgraded Pantanal's capability, ColorOS 14 introduces a greater range of ubiquitous services, such as a full range of smart travel services covering everything from hotel reservations to recommendations and tour guide in China, as well as a one-stop international travel tool.

Empowered with AndesGPT, OPPO's self-developed intelligent assistant, Breeno[1] has received comprehensive upgrades. The new Breeno now covers more than 400 frequently-used system settings with more natural and smooth conversations. It can also perform AI content generation tasks, schedule management and more.

A ndes GPT , creating useful large language model a nd AI agent for everyone

OPPO today officially unveiled its self-trained large language model-AndesGPT. Underlying with three major technical characteristics: dialogue enhancement, personalization and cloud-device collaboration, its core capabilities focus on knowledge, memory, tools, and creation.

Besides Breeno, AndesGPT has also brought new capabilities to Pantanal. With the support of generative AI technology, Pantanal provides more accurate understanding of user intention and context, more intelligent combinations of ubiquitous services, and more intuitive user interaction. The synergy of Pantanal and AndesGPT will bring more creative and imaginative experience to OPPO global users.







The synergy of Pantanal and AndesGPT for upgraded ColorOS smart experience

OPPO has established AI-related partnerships more than 45 key institutions in China and abroad. In the future, OPPO will launch the AI agent open platform for its global developers.

Integration of OPPO 's software, hardware, and services to better empower global developers to build an open ecosystem forward

OPPO continues to enhance the integration of its software, hardware, and services while working with 320,000 developers and 750,000 creators to serve 600 million OPPO users worldwide. OPPO stated that it will focus on building the capability of application services, content services and go-global services, and it will focus on building the service ecosystem, to joint with partners to bring smarter and more convenient service experience to users.

OPPO Internet services provide more growth opportunities for application and content developers through stronger localized operations and more open system capabilities. In terms of apps, the OPPO App Market currently covers more than 100 countries and regions, including core regions in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Russia. In terms of content, OPPO provides developers with more scenarios, richer content formats, and more flexible methods of access, helping to distribute content in a more targeted way.

Moreover, OPPO announced that it will allocate RMB 2 billion worth of resources towards its Gravity Plan in 2024 to support developers in building an ecosystem together. OPPO welcomes more developers to join and enjoy the new era of services distribution.

OPPO Health: A guardian of health for individuals and families

Guided by its brand mission of 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World', OPPO has continued to expand its presence in the health industry in recent years, including developing a variety of fundamental technologies for sports and fitness, cardiovascular health, and sleep health, each of which have gradually made their way onto OPPO smartphones, smartwatches and other products. OPPO also unveils the latest progress of its Research App including Healthy Lifestyle Training Camp, Cognitive Health Research, Cardiovascular Health Research and the upcoming Sleep Health Research.

At ODC23, OPPO also announced the updates of its self-developed OPPO Sense algorithm which features breakthroughs in cardiovascular health, fitness, and sleep tracking. The second-edition of cardiovascular fitness algorithm offers improved accuracy in sports monitoring, with newly added badminton and running posture detection functionality to improve sports monitoring.







OPPO Sense at ODC23

Based on the fundamental technologies and research projects, OPPO hope to become the guardian and partner of health for individuals and families.

Together, OPPO hopes to join more developers and creators for the continuing exploration and building an open ecosystem forward in the future.

[1] Breeno is available for ColorOS China version only.





Hashtag: #OPPO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - 'Smiley Face' - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



OPPO