European Commission decides to extends use of glyphosate despite disagreement

(MENAFN) The European Commission has decided to extend the use of the controversial chemical herbicide glyphosate in the European Union for an additional 10 years. The 27 member countries were unable to reach a consensus on the matter, prompting the EU's executive arm to endorse its own proposal. Despite the ongoing debate and concerns raised by environmental groups, the approval comes with new conditions, such as prohibiting pre-harvest use as a desiccant and implementing measures to protect non-target organisms.



Last month, representatives of EU states failed to make a decision, leading to a new vote by an appeal committee, which also proved inconclusive on Thursday. In response to the deadlock, the European Commission announced its decision to renew the approval of glyphosate for a decade, stirring controversy given the herbicide's widespread use in the bloc.



The Greens political group of the EU Parliament was quick to express dissatisfaction, urging the Commission to reconsider and advocate for a ban on glyphosate. Bas Eickhout, the vice chair of the Environment Committee, emphasized the need to prioritize biodiversity and public health, stating, "We should not gamble with our biodiversity and public health like this."



Glyphosate, a key component in products like the popular weedkiller Roundup, has been at the center of intense scientific debate over the past decade. The discussions revolve around its potential links to cancer and its broader environmental impact. Initially introduced by chemical giant Monsanto in 1974 as an efficient weed-killing solution, glyphosate continued to be approved in the EU market until mid-December.



Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto for USD63 billion in 2018 added a new layer to the controversy. Bayer has since grappled with numerous claims and lawsuits related to Roundup. In 2020, the company announced a settlement of up to USD10.9 billion to address approximately 125,000 claims. Recent legal developments include a California jury awarding USD332 million to a man who sued Monsanto, alleging that his cancer was linked to decades of Roundup use.

