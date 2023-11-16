China describes Biden as ‘irresponsible’

(MENAFN) The diplomatic tension between the United States and China escalated as the Chinese Foreign Ministry labeled President Joe Biden's characterization of President Xi Jinping as a "dictator" as both erroneous and irresponsible. Despite the critique from Beijing, President Biden reiterated his description of Xi following their meeting in San Francisco on Wednesday, sparking further criticism from the Chinese government.



During a solo press conference, President Biden was questioned about his earlier use of the term "dictator" in June to describe Xi Jinping. Biden defended his characterization, stating, "Look, he is. He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours."



In response to President Biden's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning condemned the statement as "absolutely wrong" and accused the United States leader of engaging in "irresponsible political manipulation." Mao asserted that such remarks aimed to "sow discord between the two nations" and emphasized the importance of mutual respect in building bilateral relations.



The tensions were further heightened by President Biden's reported criticism of Xi's leadership during a pre-summit fundraiser, where he claimed that China, under Xi's leadership, had "real problems." Biden framed this critique as an indication of the United States reestablishing global leadership.



Mao, in her response on Wednesday, underscored the fundamental importance of mutual respect and expressed hope that the United States could address its own challenges to improve the well-being of its people. The Biden administration has framed its foreign policy around the concept of a global confrontation between "democracies" and "autocracies," placing nations like China and Russia in the latter category due to their opposition to United States influence.



As the war of words continues between the United States and China, the incident highlights the delicate state of diplomatic relations and the potential challenges in navigating a path toward cooperation amidst differing ideologies and geopolitical ambitions.



