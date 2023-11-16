Estonian PM openly voices her desire to become NATO`s next secretary-general

(MENAFN) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has publicly declared her desire to become NATO's next secretary-general, asserting that her unique qualifications make her a suitable candidate for the prestigious role. Despite being embroiled in a recent scandal involving her husband's business dealings with Russia, Kallas remains confident in her bid.



Addressing a security conference hosted by Politico, Kallas made her aspirations clear when asked about the possibility of succeeding current NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.



She emphasized her belief that the next secretary-general should hail from a "new" member state, defined as having spent 20 years in NATO, contribute at least 2 percent of their GDP to defense, and ideally, be a woman.



In addition to advocating for her candidacy, Kallas highlighted Estonia's support for Ukraine, expressing confidence that Moscow's military is "beatable" and asserting that Kyiv could still emerge victorious in the ongoing conflict. Despite facing diminishing support in certain Western capitals, she noted her surprise at encountering continued backing for Ukraine from many American politicians.



While Kallas had previously hinted at her interest in the top NATO job, she told the BBC in May that it was "highly unlikely" for her to be selected. Despite Estonia's longstanding membership in the alliance, she acknowledged that some countries might still be perceived as more eligible.



The announcement by Prime Minister Kallas adds a new dimension to the ongoing leadership discussions within NATO, presenting a candidate with a robust stance on defense spending, gender representation, and a commitment to supporting nations facing geopolitical challenges, such as Ukraine. The controversy surrounding her husband's dealings with Russia further adds intrigue to her bid for this influential international role.





