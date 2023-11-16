Biden ready to ink spending bill with no Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) In a bid to avert a government shutdown, the United States House of Representatives has given approval to a spending bill proposed by Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, just three weeks into his role. The bill, referred to as 'stopgap' legislation, received mixed support within the Republican caucus, while nearly all Democrats supported it. The Democrat-controlled Senate is anticipated to follow suit in approving the bill in the coming days, with President Joe Biden's signature awaited. Notably, the legislation does not allocate any funds for Ukraine aid.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed a desire for a prompt vote in the Senate, following consultations with the Biden administration. Schumer emphasized the importance of avoiding a government shutdown, with the deadline looming on November 17. The bill proposed by Speaker Johnson, utilizing special expedited procedures that demand a supermajority, faced opposition from the conservative wing of the Republican Party. However, Democrats, in conjunction with GOP centrists, managed to secure a 336 to 95 vote in favor.



Speaker Johnson's plan involves a two-tier funding approach for United States government agencies, extending through mid-January and early February. This strategic move is aimed at shielding the Republican Party from potential backlash should a shutdown occur ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Additionally, it provides lawmakers with a window to reconcile their divergent views on budgetary priorities.



As the spending bill progresses through the legislative process, its approval and subsequent enactment into law carry significant implications for the functioning of the government and the ongoing debates over financial allocations, both domestically and in terms of international aid, such as the absence of Ukraine aid in this particular legislation.





