US court approves Trump as eligible for White House run

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, a Michigan Court of Claims judge, James Redford, has ruled that former President Donald Trump is permitted to remain on the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot for the Republican Party. The decision comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the liberal activist group Free Speech for People, which aimed to disqualify Trump from running for office by alleging his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot constituted an "insurrection."



The lawsuit invoked Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a constitutional clause from the Civil War era, stating that a person cannot run for elected office if they have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the constitution after taking an oath to support it. Despite the legal challenge, Judge Redford emphasized in his ruling that determining whether the events of January 6 constituted a "rebellion or insurrection" should be deferred to Congress. He further asserted that Michigan's electoral authorities lack the jurisdiction to remove Trump from the ballot.



Trump's campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, welcomed the court's decision, expressing anticipation for the dismissal of other 14th Amendment cases in the future. Trump, consistently leading in polls for the GOP nomination, faces similar legal challenges in other states, some of which have already been rejected by courts. Despite being at the center of numerous legal battles, Trump has not been charged with insurrection.



The ruling adds another chapter to the complex legal landscape surrounding Trump's potential return to politics. As the former president navigates these legal challenges, the question of his eligibility for the 2024 presidential race remains a focal point, with implications not only for Trump but also for the broader political landscape in the United States.





