Thousands mandate ceasefire in Gaza before Biden-Xi conference

(MENAFN) As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum commences in San Francisco, thousands of demonstrators have flooded the city's streets, passionately calling for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. The protests, which unfolded in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday evening, coincided with the expected attendance of United States President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the international summit.



Chants of "Genocidal Joe, he must go" echoed through the crowds, as captured by local media. Social media videos depicted demonstrators passionately proclaiming "Free Palestine" and the political slogan "from the River to the Sea," which advocates for the unification of Palestinian territories at the expense of Israel. Palestinian flags waved prominently, accompanied by rhythmic drumming.



The San Francisco Standard reported that some speakers addressing the demonstrators urged the United States, Israel's key supporter, to redirect its substantial military aid towards addressing domestic issues, particularly poverty in America. The protests reflect a broader sentiment calling for a reevaluation of international priorities.



In the lead-up to the APEC summit, several rallies have unfolded in San Francisco, focusing on a wider agenda. Protesters carried placards reading "Reject elites dictating our future" and "Shut down APEC," expressing discontent with perceived global governance issues.



The APEC summit, encompassing 21 nations and representing around 60 percent of global GDP, commenced on Saturday and is slated to conclude on Friday. President Biden and President Xi have already arrived in San Francisco to participate in the forum and engage in crucial talks on the summit's sidelines. The protests underscore the diverse range of global concerns as world leaders convene to discuss economic cooperation and diplomatic matters.





