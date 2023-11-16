Beijing replies to Biden`s remarks

(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning responded to President Joe Biden's recent remarks, suggesting that the United States leader should address issues within his own country rather than leveling criticisms at others. Reports surfaced in Western media quoting Biden's criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping, asserting that China has "real problems" under his leadership. The comments come as both leaders are set to engage in talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit hosted by the United States

During a fundraiser on Tuesday, Biden stated, “President Xi is another example of how reestablishing American leadership in the world is taking hold,” without specifying the problems he alluded to. In response, Mao, during a press briefing, emphasized that China benefits from national unity under the leadership of the Communist Party. She expressed hope that the United States would make significant progress in resolving its internal challenges to improve the lives of the American people.



Mao highlighted that mutual respect is fundamental for the improvement of United States-Chinese relations, urging both nations to invest effort in fostering such respect. The remarks come as Xi and Biden arrived in San Francisco and are scheduled to hold talks aimed at easing bilateral tensions.



The United States-China relationship faces several challenges, including Beijing's accusations of Washington encouraging separatism in Taiwan, the United States ban on the sale of advanced semiconductors to China, and fundamental disagreements over the nature of the conflict in Ukraine. The upcoming meeting between Xi and Biden is anticipated to address these issues and contribute to a more constructive dialogue between the two nations.





