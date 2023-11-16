Media reports Israel, Hamas considers kids swap agreement

(MENAFN) In a potentially groundbreaking development, Israel and Hamas are reportedly engaged in negotiations facilitated by the United States and Qatar for a 'children-for-children' exchange. The details of this delicate agreement were revealed by anonymous sources cited by Israel's state-owned TV channel, Kan 11. According to the reports, a deal could materialize within the next 48-72 hours, as indicated by an unnamed Israeli official speaking to ABC.



On Monday, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, announced the group's willingness to release up to 70 Israeli children and women in exchange for a five-day truce. Additionally, Hamas seeks the liberation of around 200 Palestinian children and 75 women reportedly held in Israeli prisons. The proposed exchange aims to address the ongoing humanitarian concerns arising from the conflict.



Israeli government estimates suggest that Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups still hold 240 hostages, including minors, in Gaza following the October 7 incursion. Notably, Hamas has recently released four individuals, including a mother and daughter from Chicago and two elderly Israeli women. A soldier who had been captured was also successfully rescued by Israeli troops. Qatar, hosting Hamas' political bureau, played a crucial role in facilitating these releases.



Quoting "two sources privy to the details of the talks," Kan 11 reported on Tuesday that the potential deal might involve the release of abducted Israeli children from captivity in Gaza and the freedom of Palestinian children currently held in Israeli prisons. Emphasizing that negotiations are ongoing, one source stressed that no final decision has been reached.



ABC, citing an unnamed Israeli official, reported significant progress in the talks, suggesting that the release of hostages and prisoners could occur within a few days. The 'children-for-children' swap, if successful, could mark a significant step towards de-escalation and humanitarian relief in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.





