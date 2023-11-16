US secretly provides arms to Israel

(MENAFN) In a surprising development, Bloomberg has uncovered that the United States Department of Defense has significantly increased weapons deliveries to Israel, shrouded in secrecy and without any public announcements. Despite concerns raised by numerous relief organizations, the deliveries reportedly include artillery shells, a key component on Israel's wish list.



The United States has long been a steadfast ally and major weapons supplier to Israel.



Following the unexpected attack by Hamas on October 7, the Biden administration swiftly provided assistance, furnishing Israel with Iron Dome air defense missiles and smart bombs.



Bloomberg, citing an internal Defense Department list from late October, reveals that the Pentagon has been tapping into its stocks both domestically and in Europe. The reported arsenal includes 36,000 rounds of 30mm cannon ammunition, approximately 2,000 Hellfire Laser-Guided missiles tailored for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, and 57,000 155mm High Explosive artillery shells, along with mortars, rifles, night vision devices, and other equipment.



Notably, Israel has allegedly requested 200 armor-piercing Switchblade 600 strike drones, a type not currently part of the United States military inventory.



When questioned about these covert deliveries, the Defense Department responded with a statement affirming that they are "leveraging several avenues — from internal stocks to United States industry channels – to ensure Israel has the means to defend itself." Officials emphasized that this security assistance continues to arrive on a near-daily basis.



What adds a layer of complexity to this situation is the apparent disconnect between the reported increased military support and the Biden administration's public call for Israel to exercise restraint and minimize civilian casualties during its ongoing operation against Hamas in Gaza. The undisclosed nature of these weapons deliveries raises questions about transparency and accountability, reigniting a broader conversation about the dynamics of international military aid in conflict zones.



