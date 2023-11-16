UN cautions of forthcoming water shortage in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a dire warning, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has declared that by the end of Wednesday, over 70 percent of Gaza's population will be without access to drinking water. The agency attributes this impending crisis to Israel's fuel blockade, which has led to the collapse of water infrastructure in the beleaguered enclave.



According to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, the 23,000 liters of fuel permitted by Israel on Wednesday can only be utilized "to transport the little aid coming via Egypt." Lazzarini stressed that the agency requires approximately 160,000 liters daily for "basic humanitarian operations," including maintaining water facilities. As a result of the fuel shortage, crucial services such as water desalination plants, sewage treatments, and hospitals have ceased operations.



Lazzarini expressed deep concern, stating that supplying only the essential trucks would lead to more loss of life. He urgently called on Israel to "immediately authorize the delivery of the needed amount of fuel as is required under international humanitarian law."



The backdrop to this crisis is Israel's total blockade on Gaza following the October 7 incursion by Hamas, which resulted in an estimated 1,200 casualties. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to dismantle the Palestinian group, launching airstrikes and ground operations in the region.



Despite the deteriorating humanitarian situation, the government in West Jerusalem has firmly rejected any calls for a ceasefire or fuel deliveries to Gaza. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir went as far as declaring "Diesel = weapon" on Wednesday, while Transportation Minister Miri Regev asserted on social media that "fuel for UNRWA is fuel for Hamas."



Lazzarini has also appealed for a ceasefire, highlighting that more than 60 UNRWA installations in the enclave have been targeted, with most of them located in the south of Gaza, an area Israel had previously deemed "safe" for civilians. The refusal of a ceasefire by the Israeli government exacerbates an already critical situation, raising concerns about the well-being of the civilian population in Gaza.



MENAFN16112023000045015687ID1107437962