Biden emphasizes two-state solution as ‘ultimate answer’ for Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden conveyed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the "ultimate answer" is a two-state solution.



"Look, I made it clear to the Israelis, to Bibi (Netanyahu) and to his war cabinet that I think the only ultimate answer here is a two-state solution. That's real," Biden stated at a press briefing following gathering for the initial time in a year with his Chinese equivalent Xi Jinping in San Francisco, California.



President Joe Biden mentioned that he does not have information on the duration of the conflict in Gaza.



"When is this (Israeli operation) going to stop? I think it is going to stop when Hamas no longer maintains the capacity to murder and abuse and just do horrific things to the Israelis," he stated.



President Biden affirmed that he is exerting every effort within his authority to secure the release of hostages in Gaza, clarifying that this doesn't involve deploying U.S. troops to the region.



Despite the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip now entering its 40th day, President Biden has remained steadfast in his support for Israel.



Since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, Israel has been conducting relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.



As of Wednesday, the government media office in Gaza reported that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes since October 7 has reached 11,500, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women. Please note that these figures should be verified with the latest and most reliable sources.

