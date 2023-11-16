US Capitol Police dissolve demonstration demanding ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) US Capitol Police dispersed a protest outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, where demonstrators were calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.



About 150 persons were allegedly "illegally and violently protesting" in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, and police claimed to be working to stop them.



"Officers are making arrests. All members (of Congress) have been evacuated from the area. Please stay away from the area," the Capitol Police on stated in a post on social media.



Videos on social media depicted police officers intervening against protesters who gathered at the committee's headquarters, with demonstrators chanting slogans such as "cease-fire now" and "Let Gaza Live."



The demonstrators, clad in black shirts bearing the message "Cease Fire Now," brought candles to symbolize the 11,000 Palestinians reportedly killed in Gaza. However, protesters claim that police officers intervened and stepped on the candles during the demonstration.



Subsequently, all US House buildings were placed on lockdown, with no entry or exit permitted, citing "significant demonstration activity," as reported in an alert issued by Senator Marco Rubio.



Groups such as If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace actively participated in the protest.



Since October 7, Israel has been conducting persistent air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border assault by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

MENAFN16112023000045015839ID1107437950