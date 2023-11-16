UN relief chief calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, denouncing current ‘carnage’

(MENAFN) Advocating for the initiation of a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, the UN relief chief asserted on Wednesday that the persisting "carnage" in the blockaded Palestinian enclave must come to an end.



"As the carnage in Gaza reaches new levels of horror every day, the world continues to watch in shock as hospitals come under fire, premature babies die, and an entire population is deprived of the basic means of survival," Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator at the UN made this statement.



"This cannot be allowed to continue," Griffiths declared, saying that the fighting parties "must respect international humanitarian law, agree to a humanitarian ceasefire and stop the fighting."



As a measure of a 10-step strategy he suggested to solve the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, he advised all sides to “allow UN, other humanitarian organizations, as well as public and private sector entities access to fuel in sufficient quantities to deliver aid and provide basic services in Gaza.”



He further emphasized that the implementation of a humanitarian cease-fire is crucial to facilitate the resumption of basic services and essential commercial trade.



"Such a ceasefire is also vital to facilitate the delivery of aid, allow the release of hostages, and provide respite to civilians," Griffiths further declared.



Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army initiated a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, housing 700 patients and numerous internally displaced individuals. Israel confirmed the operation.

