Spain’s premier condemns right-wing political factions for rejecting election results before main vote

(MENAFN) Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticized the country's right-wing political factions on Wednesday for their rejection of the election results in July.



In a fervent parliamentary discussion preceding an investiture vote, expected to take place on Thursday, Sanchez justified his negotiations with Catalan separatists as a necessary measure to counteract the influence of the far-right.



His comments follow turbulent days in Spain, characterized by widespread protests, some escalating into violence, in response to his agreement to provide amnesty to individuals associated with the Catalan independence movement.



“Let’s not be naive. The problem of the Popular Party and Vox isn’t amnesty, it is that they do not accept the result of the ballot boxes ... What the right wing does not want is for us to continue improving working conditions,” Sanchez declared, adding that Spain is engaging in battle with the international “reactionary wave” that wants Spain to “go backward.”



In his speech, he advocated for forgiveness and amnesty for Catalans, highlighting a departure from a prior stringent stance that, in his perspective, resulted in a "disaster" in 2017.



“Amnesty will not be an attack on Spain’s Constitution, but it will be a demonstration of its strength,” he explained, while acknowledging that the agreement was needed to found a practical administration as well.



On the flip side, the conservative Popular Party candidate Alberto Nunez Feijoo criticized Sanchez for "selling out Spain" to maintain power and for fostering polarization within the country.

