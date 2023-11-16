Suicide Attack In Nangarhar Kills One, Injures Another

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local officials in Nangarhar province report that as a result of an explosion involving explosive materials in the vicinity of this province, one person has lost their life, and another individual has been injured.

Abdul Basir Zabuli, the spokesperson for the Nangarhar provincial administration, has said in a statement that this incident occurred on Thursday near the Naghark Bridge in the Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar province.

According to Mr. Zabuli, this incident occurred precisely at a moment when explosive materials had been transported within the body of an unidentified individual and detonated.

Based on the available information, this incident took place in the vicinity of Surkh Rod in Nangarhar province during a gathering, resulting in one fatality and another individual sustaining injuries.

As per the press release, the unidentified individual who was carrying the explosive materials within their body lost their life, and a hair-cutting Salon employee also suffered injuries.

Authorities have not provided further details regarding the identity of this unidentified individual who was transporting the explosive materials.

Earlier this month, another incident occurred in Kabul, the capital city, as a minibus exploded in a predominantly Shiite Muslim area. This explosion resulted in the loss of at least seven civilian lives and left another 20 individuals wounded, according to authorities.

The devastating event highlights the ongoing security challenges the city and its residents face.

Authorities in Kabul reported that a minibus explosion in a predominantly Shiite Muslim neighbourhood has claimed the lives of at least seven civilians, with 20 others sustaining injuries.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the incident in Kabul city, highlighting the security challenges that have persisted since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

