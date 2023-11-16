Israeli declares commitment to pursue Hamas in Gaza, worldwide

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israel declared its commitment to pursuing and apprehending the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip and worldwide.



“There will be no sanctuary cities, no sanctuary houses. We will go wherever we need to in order to eradicate…(Hamas) above and below ground. In Gaza and around the world,” war cabinet minister Benny Gantz made the statement during a press conference in Tel Aviv.



“We will reach the heads of government just as we reached the centers of government,” Gantz also stated.



Former defense minister Benny Gantz also issued a warning of a potential military offensive against the Lebanese group Hezbollah amid escalating tensions along the border between Israel and Lebanon.



“What we’re doing effectively in the south, can work even better in the north, if necessary,” he further mentioned.



Israel has been conducting continuous air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.



According to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities, a reported at least 11,320 Palestinians have lost their lives, with nearly 7,800 women and children among the casualties, and over 29,200 others have sustained injuries.



The Israeli offensive has resulted in the damage or destruction of numerous buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches.

