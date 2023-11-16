Cancer patients in Gaza evacuate to Turkey for medical treatment

(MENAFN) A group of cancer patients and their escorts, evacuated from Gaza, departed for a military airport in northeastern Egypt on Wednesday to be transferred to Turkey for medical treatment.



Turkish doctors met the group at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the blockaded Palestinian enclave, which has been heavily impacted by Israeli attacks for the past 40 days. The patients were transported to Al-Arish military airport in ambulances.



Turkey has provided substantial aid, including medicines, medical devices, and ambulances, to Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is dire due to Israeli assaults since the October 7 attack by Hamas.



As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip reached its 40th day, the latest figures from Palestinian authorities indicate at least 11,320 Palestinians killed, including over 7,800 women and children, with more than 29,200 others injured. The relentless air and ground attacks have damaged or destroyed thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches in the besieged enclave since last month.

MENAFN16112023000045015839ID1107437726