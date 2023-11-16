UN denounces Israeli army raid on Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

(MENAFN) A UN spokesperson emphasized on Wednesday that hospitals should not be turned into battlegrounds, making the statement in response to the Israeli military's raid on Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.



"Hospitals should not be battlegrounds. The parties should not be fighting in a hospital. Hospitals should not be battlegrounds anywhere in the world. Full stop," Stephane Dujarric declared at his news conference.



On Wednesday, Gaza's Health Ministry reported that patient rooms at Al-Shifa Medical Complex were targeted by an Israeli tank shell.



"We're very concerned about what we're seeing. We're only seeing the reports right now because we don't have any people on the ground. What is clear to us is that hospitals in no way can be used in any combat. They are protected under international humanitarian law," Dujarric stated.



The UN is closely monitoring and observing "very disturbing" images and reports emerging from Al-Shifa Hospital, stated a spokesperson, urging all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law.



In the meantime, Dujarric revealed that UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell was involved in a traffic accident in Egypt while en route to Gaza on Tuesday.



"The vehicle in which she was flipped on its side but she and along with the passengers are fine," he stated, also saying that she went to Gaza across Rafah crossing in spite of her wounds.

