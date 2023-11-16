Rwanda expresses disagreement with UK’s Supreme Court ruling on migrant deportation plan

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Rwanda stated that it "disagrees" with the ruling from the UK Supreme Court, which deemed the East African country unsuitable as a safe destination for sending asylum seekers.



Previously, the judges at the Supreme Court declared that the government's proposal to relocate certain migrants to Rwanda is illegal. They asserted that asylum-seekers faced a "real risk of ill-treatment" as they could potentially be returned to the very countries they had fled from.



However, Alain Mukuralinda, the deputy spokesperson for the Rwandan government, stated: “Rwanda disagrees with the judge’s ruling that asylum-seekers would be at the risk of being sent back to their home countries once in Rwanda.”



“Rwanda respects national, international laws it assented to and binding agreements,” he further stated.



In April 2022, Britain and Rwanda entered into a contentious migration agreement, allowing for the transfer of certain migrants arriving in the UK via the English Channel to the East African nation for the processing of their asylum claims.



The Rwandan government has contended that it entered into the agreement because it provided Rwanda with the opportunity to "take innovative action" in addressing one of the world's major crises, aligning with the country's historical context.



The UK pledged an initial investment of £120 million (which makes up to USD149 million) to support the implementation of the five-year agreement.

