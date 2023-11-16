Young PIA Flight Attendants Escaping To Canada

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: A total of four senior flight attendants working two flights on Pakistan International Airlines from Islamabad to Toronto disappeared within a week after clearing immigration in Canada.

PIA flight attendants escaped from PK 772 after they cleared Canadian immigration in Toronto. PK 773 had to leave without them when the plane returned to Islamabad the next day. Pakistan International Airlines officials informed Canadian Immigration about these incidents.

After this happened last on November 10, PIA announced that only airline staff 50 years and older will be allowed to work on the flights from North America to Europe.

The move comes as part of the airline's efforts to make it less attractive for flight attendants to escape to Canada or other Western countries. 50+-year-old flight attendants may have a hard time finding jobs that will enable them to settle in Canada.

Pakistan is one of the top source countries for new immigrants to Canada, which is currently home to over 300,000 Pakistani people. The largest share of Pakistani people lives in Ontario, especially in Toronto, Mississauga and Milton.

