Israeli army partially withdraws vehicles from Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a source at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City informed a Turkish news outlet that the Israeli army had withdrawn some of its vehicles from the premises but left soldiers inside.



The source, who opted not to disclose their name for security reasons, mentioned that despite a pause in gunfire and a tentative calm, certain troops remained within the building. It was highlighted that individuals inside the hospital were unable to leave due to Israeli forces firing at anything in motion.



Additionally, the Israeli army was reported to have detained several displaced individuals, patients, and their families, transporting them to an undisclosed location.



The source provided further clarification, indicating that the Israeli shelling specifically aimed at one of the sections of the complex, originating from the southwest in proximity to the maternity building, and “we couldn't precisely determine the target due to the inability to move at all.”



Regarding the population within the complex, he mentioned that there are approximately 700 patients and wounded individuals, 650 medical staff, and 1,000 displaced individuals.



In an earlier statement on Wednesday, a medical source from within the hospital cautioned that medical services had come to a complete halt, heightening concerns about the imminent risk of death for the wounded and patients.

