Biden-Xi In A Half-Hearted Rapprochement

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The polite way to characterize Joe Biden's meeting with Xi Jinping is that it cleared a rather low expectations bar but failed to achieve any new heights for the globe's most important relationship.

Yet the ways in which US President Biden and Chinese leader Xi left the summit in California's Santa Cruz mountains, their first in a year, offers more insights than what the men discussed – or didn't broach – in private.

Biden went to the microphones to spin his first meeting with the Chinese leader in a year as“constructive and productive” and“blunt.” Xi went to work - attending a high-stakes dinner with top CEOs

who've recently grown skittish on investing in China.

The symbolism is clear enough. With one year to go before a bruising 2024 US election, dismal approval ratings and Moody's Investors Services threatening a downgrade, global investors figure Biden has little left to offer Sino-US dynamics.

Besides, with geopolitical fires burning from Ukraine to Israel and Republicans at home trying to impeach him and jail his son, Hunter, few think Biden will have the bandwidth to pile on more China trade sanctions.

Indeed Biden doubling down in San Francisco on his earlier description of Xi as a“dictator” spoke to how hemmed in his options are by election-related atmospherics.

Only time will tell if the

Xi-Biden meeting will“mark at least a near-term bottom in the structural decline of the US-China relationship,” observes

Bill

Bishop, a long-time China-watcher and author of the Sinocism newsletter.

The fact the meeting took place at all suggests a calmer period ahead for bilateral investment and trade relations.

It also signaled a renewed willingness to attempt to move past the myriad fissures of the last 12 months.

Yet both sides are having to eat some disappointment. China must accept that the technology

transfers from the US vital to taking the economy upmarket aren't happening anytime soon.

Biden must accept that the 14-member Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that the US hoped would be a counterweight to China is stuck in first gear, at best. The IPEF's gathering in San Francisco this week wrapped up with little more than a hollow communique.

Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework aims to counterbalance China's rising power and influence in Southeast Asia. Image: Facebook

For Xi, the CEO gathering was far more vital than the Biden meeting.

For Wall Street and Silicon Valley, seeing the leaders of the world's two biggest economies make nice, even just for the cameras, puts China Inc's prospects in a different light. Just the headline that Xi and Biden restored military-to-military communications will comfort Western decision-makers.

Yet for Team Xi, the hard part has only just begun. Beijing's policy blunders these last three years have taken a heavy toll, driving giant waves of capital out of Chinese assets. From draconian Covid-19 lockdowns to tech crackdowns to the re-emergence of state-owned enterprises as the economy's main growth drivers, Xi's street cred as a bold reformer is in tatters.

The charm offensive at Wednesday's CEO dinner was an ideal chance to turn the tide. Attendees included bigwigs like Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman, Broadcom's Hock Tan, Pfizer's Albert Bourla, Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon, Visa's Ryan McInerney and myriad other uber executives.