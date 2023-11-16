Developing Countries Need 4 To 6 Trillion Dollars To Fight Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Developing countries need more funding to fight climate
change," Shamsiya Mustafayeva, Financial Advisor for Partnership
and Development at the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in
Azerbaijan, said at the Second Baku Forum on Sustainable
Development, Azernews reports.
"Developed countries annually allocate 100 billion US dollars to
help developing countries combat climate change, but now we see
that we actually need 4 to 6 trillion dollars for this purpose,"
she stressed.
The financial advisor noted that high interest rates for these
countries could lead to difficult debt repayment terms.
"Developing countries are giving away every dollar. They will
have to pay eight times more to repay the debt," she added.
It should be noted that the 2nd Baku Forum on Sustainable
Development aims to strengthen the exchange of experience and
cooperation with countries in the region and international
organisations in the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda.
The event is attended by high-level officials from Europe and
CIS countries, representatives of the UN, international financial
and regional organizations, government institutions,
representatives of civil society and the private sector, as well as
experts.
