Russia Thinks It Can Wait Ukraine War Out - Cameron

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who made his first working visit to Ukraine on November 16, has said that Russia hopes that the West will shift its attention from Ukraine to other matters.

That's according to the UK government's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia thinks it can wait this war out, and that the West will eventually turn its attention elsewhere. This could not be further from the truth. In my first discussions with President Zelensky in my new role, I made clear that the UK and our partners will support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes for them to achieve victory," Cameron said.

He added that as winter approaches, the UK continues to stand with the Ukrainian people as they resist Putin's illegal invasion.

"In the last 3 months, they have pushed Russia back in the Black Sea and are opening vital sea trade routes for the Ukrainian economy and global food supplies," Cameron said.

In addition to meetings with Ukrainian high-ranking officials, Cameron also visited Unit, an innovation and technology hub in Kyiv, where he met young entrepreneurs building the future of Ukraine's economy.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had met with Cameron, who paid a surprise visit to Ukraine.