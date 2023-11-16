Death Toll In Russian Attack On Selydove Rises To Three - State Emergency Service

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Selydove, Donetsk region, has increased to three.

That's according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

"As of 11:40, three were already three dead in Selydove. Rescuers recovered the body of another deceased person from under the rubble of a four-story apartment building in Selydove that was partially destroyed by shelling," the statement reads.

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing, as one more person may be trapped under the rubble.

In the early hours of November 15, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the town of Selydove, Pokrovsk district. The attack ruined a high-rise residential building.

Earlier reports said that one person had been killed and three injured by shelling. Four people were considered missing.