Introduction Of Automated Risk Analysis System To Begin In Azerbaijan Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The
automated risk analysis system, the implementation of which will
begin in Azerbaijan in the near future, will make a positive
contribution to import-export, including transit operations,
minimizing the time and costs of border crossing and customs
clearance, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan
Shahin Baghirov said, Trend reports.
Baghirov made a remark at the international conference
on "International transport and logistics corridor: Development
impulses from Zangilan", held in Azerbaijan's Zangilan.
In addition, Baghirov noted that as a result of the
liberation of the lands of Azerbaijan from occupation, there are
wide opportunities for international transport and logistics
corridors passing through the territory of the country.
"Thanks to the leadership of the victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the courage
of Azerbaijan's army, the restoration of the territorial integrity
of the country and the brilliant victory in the second Karabakh war
have determined new directions of development,” he said.
“Bringing to the fore the global prospects of the
Middle Corridor, which, in particular, is considered to be the
restoration of the historical Silk Road, taking into account such
important factors as economic efficiency and optimization of
transportation, is one of the most important tasks facing us at
present. The State Customs Committee, which is one of the economic
pillars of Azerbaijan, actively participates in the promotion of
international corridors passing through the territory of the
country and increasing the attractiveness of these corridors in
close cooperation with neighboring countries," Baghirov said.
In addition, the chairman noted that one of the main
tasks of the State Customs Committee is also to help strengthen the
transit potential of the country, and important steps are being
taken in this direction.
"The creation of the Trans-Caspian Transit Portal will
become a digital connecting mechanism between East and West in the
Caspian Sea, ensuring the rapid passage of goods through the
territory of transit countries and creating conditions for
effective control of multimodal transport between land and
seaports,” he said.
“At the same time, the International North–South
Transport Corridor is important. From this point of view, relevant
work is currently underway between the customs authorities of
Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran on the implementation of a preliminary
exchange of information," Baghirov said.
Moreover, the chairman noted that the introduction of
a new computerized transit system of the EU in order to develop the
transit potential of the country is also included in the planned
projects of the customs development model.
"The introduction of a new computerized transit system
will create new opportunities for the integration of Azerbaijan's
economy into the economy of European countries, will facilitate
trade between the parties and will have a positive impact on
import-export operations,” he said.
“At the same time, in order to facilitate trade, the
customs service has carried out work on building risk models based
on machine learning and artificial intelligence based on modern
mathematical risk management algorithms, and has achieved
significant success," Baghirov said.
An international conference on the topic
"International transport and logistics corridor: Development
impulses from Zangilan" has started today in Azerbaijan's
Zangilan.
The conference is held with the joint organization of
the special representative office of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts,
which are part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, the Ministry
of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee
and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and
Education of Azerbaijan.
The purpose of the conference is to organize
discussions between the public, private and academic sectors on the
development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as
well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107437663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.