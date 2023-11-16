Introduction Of Automated Risk Analysis System To Begin In Azerbaijan Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The automated risk analysis system, the implementation of which will begin in Azerbaijan in the near future, will make a positive contribution to import-export, including transit operations, minimizing the time and costs of border crossing and customs clearance, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov said, Trend reports.

Baghirov made a remark at the international conference on "International transport and logistics corridor: Development impulses from Zangilan", held in Azerbaijan's Zangilan.

In addition, Baghirov noted that as a result of the liberation of the lands of Azerbaijan from occupation, there are wide opportunities for international transport and logistics corridors passing through the territory of the country.

"Thanks to the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the courage of Azerbaijan's army, the restoration of the territorial integrity of the country and the brilliant victory in the second Karabakh war have determined new directions of development,” he said.

“Bringing to the fore the global prospects of the Middle Corridor, which, in particular, is considered to be the restoration of the historical Silk Road, taking into account such important factors as economic efficiency and optimization of transportation, is one of the most important tasks facing us at present. The State Customs Committee, which is one of the economic pillars of Azerbaijan, actively participates in the promotion of international corridors passing through the territory of the country and increasing the attractiveness of these corridors in close cooperation with neighboring countries," Baghirov said.

In addition, the chairman noted that one of the main tasks of the State Customs Committee is also to help strengthen the transit potential of the country, and important steps are being taken in this direction.

"The creation of the Trans-Caspian Transit Portal will become a digital connecting mechanism between East and West in the Caspian Sea, ensuring the rapid passage of goods through the territory of transit countries and creating conditions for effective control of multimodal transport between land and seaports,” he said.

“At the same time, the International North–South Transport Corridor is important. From this point of view, relevant work is currently underway between the customs authorities of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran on the implementation of a preliminary exchange of information," Baghirov said.

Moreover, the chairman noted that the introduction of a new computerized transit system of the EU in order to develop the transit potential of the country is also included in the planned projects of the customs development model.

"The introduction of a new computerized transit system will create new opportunities for the integration of Azerbaijan's economy into the economy of European countries, will facilitate trade between the parties and will have a positive impact on import-export operations,” he said.

“At the same time, in order to facilitate trade, the customs service has carried out work on building risk models based on machine learning and artificial intelligence based on modern mathematical risk management algorithms, and has achieved significant success," Baghirov said.

The conference is held with the joint organization of the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the conference is to organize discussions between the public, private and academic sectors on the development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.

