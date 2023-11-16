Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Vicinity Of Jordan's Field Hospital In Gaza

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- Saudi Arabia denounced on Thursday the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of the vicinity of Jordan's Field Hospital in Gaza and storming of the al-Shifa Hospital.According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Foreign Ministry stressed the need to activate international accountability mechanisms regarding the ongoing and brutal violations of the occupation and the continued massacres of Palestinians.

