               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Vicinity Of Jordan's Field Hospital In Gaza


11/16/2023 6:03:12 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- Saudi Arabia denounced on Thursday the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of the vicinity of Jordan's Field Hospital in Gaza and storming of the al-Shifa Hospital.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Foreign Ministry stressed the need to activate international accountability mechanisms regarding the ongoing and brutal violations of the occupation and the continued massacres of Palestinians.

MENAFN16112023000117011021ID1107437654

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search