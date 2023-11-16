Arsonist Arrested After Setting School, Place Of Worship On Fire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- Police apprehended an arsonist who set a school and a place of worship on fire in the Zarqa governorate, causing minor material damage.Media spokesperson for the Public Security Department said on Thursday that after investigating the incident, officers identified the suspect and arrested him.The man is presumed to suffer from a mental illness and has been subsequently transferred to be psychologically evaluated. Upon the completion of the evaluation, the suspect will be referred to the judiciary.