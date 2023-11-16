Senate Denounces Israeli Bombing Vicinity Of Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez condemned the Israeli criminal act that targeted Jordanian armed forces personnel at the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. The attack resulted in the injury of seven staff members who were diligently fulfilling their humanitarian duties, providing aid to Palestinians wounded in Israeli airstrikes.Fayez emphasized the moral and humanitarian responsibility of the international community, especially the countries supporting Israel, to hold Israel accountable and impose an immediate halt to its war crimes against children, women, and civilians. He called for an end to the genocidal war being waged by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.Furthermore, he stressed that this cowardly act will not deter Jordan from fulfilling its duty towards Palestinians, as the kingdom has made significant sacrifices in defense of Palestine and the just cause of the Palestinian people.Fayez urged the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israeli war criminals. He vehemently rejected any justifications that may be put forward by Israel to rationalize its criminal act against the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza or its overall criminal actions throughout Palestine.The senate president underscored that the Jordanian Hospital, established in the Gaza Strip in 2009 under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, will persist in its mission of serving the people of Gaza despite the cowardly criminal act. His Majesty has ordered the hospital to continue its vital work in Gaza, undeterred by the Israeli aggression.However, Fayez said that the international community's silence regarding the massacres and flagrant attacks carried out by Israel against the Palestinian people since the beginning of last month, which claimed the lives of thousands of citizens and left thousands injured in the Gaza Strip and various occupied Palestinian territories, is a disgrace to humanity, and it is imperative to hold Israel accountable for its brutal crimes.