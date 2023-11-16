FAPPD Explores Population, Development Issues In Egypt's Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- The Forum of Arab Parliamentarians on Population and Development (FAPPD) held a meeting in Egypt, in collaboration with the Egyptian House of Representatives and the Asian Population and Development Association (APDA), with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).The meeting focused on the implementation of recommendations issued by the FAPPD in several Arab and Asian countries, using Egypt as a case study. The meeting included parliamentary population committees, the Committee for Social Solidarity, Family and Persons with Disabilities, the Health Committee, the Education and Scientific Research Committee, the Human Rights Committee, the Environment Committee, and the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee.The meeting was attended by 50 Egyptian parliamentarians, representatives from various Egyptian civil society organizations NGOs, and ministries concerned with population and development in Egypt.During the meeting, various important topics related to population and development were discussed, focusing on the role of the Egyptian House of Representatives in implementing the recommendations issued by the Forum of Arab Parliamentarians on Population and Development. The aim was to translate these recommendations into practical laws and legislation that can be effectively implemented.The participants expressed heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Japanese government and the APDA in Japan for their continuous support for population and development issues through the FAPPD. They also acknowledged and valued the participation and support of the UNFPA.