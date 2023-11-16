Learnowx Announces Mega Job Fair At Kurukshetra: 100+ Openings At Cloud Analogy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) After the resounding success of the Noida Job Fair, LearNowX, a renowned learning and training platform, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Mega Job Fair at Cloud Analogy, Herman City, Sector 32. Near Herman Sale Office, Kurukshetra, on December 2nd.



This event promises to be a significant opportunity for job seekers & aspiring professionals such as Software developers or Sales and project coordinators. If you're on the hunt for your dream job at an IT firm, this event is not to be missed.



Cloud Analogy, a leading IT & CRM company, is all set to scout for talented & enthusiastic individuals to join their vibrant team in Kurukshetra. If you're passionate about coding, bringing immense value to clients, and excelling in business development, Cloud Analogy could be your next career destination.



Ajay Dubedi, the founder & CEO of both Cloud Analogy and LearNowX, expressed his enthusiasm for this event, saying, "We are thrilled to connect with potential talents eager to be part of our growing family. We believe in nurturing talent and providing a platform for professionals to thrive."



Divya Dang, HR Head and Chief People Officer at Cloud Analogy, stated, "We are always looking for passionate and driven individuals to join our dynamic team. This job fair provides an ideal platform to connect with motivated and passion-driven candidates who can contribute to our company's growth & profitability.”



Vineet Kumar Verma, Training Specialist at LearNowX, also shared his thoughts on the event: "We are committed to providing valuable training, tools, and resources to equip candidates with the skills they need to excel in the technology sector. This job fair is a significant step towards achieving that goal & helping young minds build a future career.



With 100+ job openings for software developer/Sales & project coordinator roles at Cloud Analogy Kurukshetra branch, this is your exceptional opportunity to launch your career with the leading IT company.



Mark your calendars for December 2nd and join us at the LearNowX Mega Job Fair in Kurukshetra. Be prepared to take the first step toward a bright and promising future in the tech industry!



To apply for this LearNowX Job Fair, visit





For more information & updates, feel free to contact us at .



About LearNowX: LearNowX is a cutting-edge & futuristic e-learning platform committed to empowering students and professionals with the skills they need to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of work and shape their desired future.



Our mission is to equip you with the knowledge, tools, and practical experience necessary to become industry-ready & unlock exciting career opportunities. From emerging technologies to business acumen, cloud computing, and data analytics, we offer a comprehensive catalog of courses by industry experts tailored to build genuine and successful careers and thrive in their desired technological careers.



For more information, visit Cloud Analogy: Cloud Analogy is a premier Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner dedicated to providing comprehensive services within the domain of Salesforce and various other CRM platforms, including HubSpot, Zoho, and Microsoft Nav Dynamics. It specializes in numerous offerings, including Cloud Computing, IT Management and consulting, Business Applications Development, and Digital Marketing.



For more information, visit

