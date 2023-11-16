Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan Discuss Increasing Rail Transportation Within CASCA+

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 16. The heads
of railway departments of the participating states of the
international multimodal transport and transit route CASCA+
(Central Asia, South Caucasus and Türkiye) discussed issues of
increasing cargo transportation in Ashgabat, Trend reports.
The meeting was attended by delegations of line ministries and
relevant departments, as well as logistics companies and
enterprises from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Georgia,
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
During the meeting, the usage of special tariffs for the
movement of empty containers, coal, fuel oil, fertilizers, sulfur,
petroleum products, oilcake, and raw sugar were considered.
The event also discussed the strengthening of international
cooperation among logistics structures, the activation of the
CASCA+ transport corridor, and the exchange of experience among
participating countries in order to realize the transportation
potential in the fields of road, sea, rail, and air
transportation.
CASCA+ is an international transport route covering 3 regions:
Central Asia – Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, South Caucasus
– Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as Türkiye.
Meanwhile, since the launch of the route in 2019, a total of
about 30,000 containers have been transported, while the parties'
goal is to increase these volumes to 30,000 containers this
year.
