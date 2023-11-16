Georgia Focusing On Energy Efficiency Improvement Of Buildings

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Georgia pays
special attention to improving energy efficiency of buildings,
Deputy Head of Georgia's Department of Economy and Sustainable
Development Ministry Omar Tsereteli said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development.
"In Georgia, an energy efficiency building project is being
undertaken. Beginning July 1, local developers must achieve new
energy efficiency requirements for structures with an area of 50
square meters or more in order to obtain a building permit, similar
to European standards. "We hope that in the future, our buildings
will be more energy efficient and environmentally friendly,"
Tsereteli added.
"We are not only focusing on renewable energy sources in energy
development." The European Union makes ideas and recommendations to
us. To that end, we have adopted the Law on Water and Energy, which
serves as the foundation of Georgia's energy industry. We are
committed to developing a state energy policy that integrates
energy and climate programs, according to Article 7 of this law,"
Omar Tsereteli stated.
He underlined that introducing renewable energy sources will be
challenging unless energy efficiency is improved.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107437562
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.