Georgia Focusing On Energy Efficiency Improvement Of Buildings


11/16/2023 5:19:10 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Georgia pays special attention to improving energy efficiency of buildings, Deputy Head of Georgia's Department of Economy and Sustainable Development Ministry Omar Tsereteli said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development.

"In Georgia, an energy efficiency building project is being undertaken. Beginning July 1, local developers must achieve new energy efficiency requirements for structures with an area of 50 square meters or more in order to obtain a building permit, similar to European standards. "We hope that in the future, our buildings will be more energy efficient and environmentally friendly," Tsereteli added.

"We are not only focusing on renewable energy sources in energy development." The European Union makes ideas and recommendations to us. To that end, we have adopted the Law on Water and Energy, which serves as the foundation of Georgia's energy industry. We are committed to developing a state energy policy that integrates energy and climate programs, according to Article 7 of this law," Omar Tsereteli stated.

He underlined that introducing renewable energy sources will be challenging unless energy efficiency is improved.

