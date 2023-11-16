Micro, Small And Medium Firms Typify Bulk Of Azerbaijan's Enterprises - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. In Azerbaijan, as in most countries, the absolute majority of operating enterprises are micro, small and medium enterprises, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Forum on Small and Medium Entrepreneurship held in Baku.

According to him, the government has been implementing a targeted policy in recent years aimed at effective support and long-term development of small and medium-sized enterprises as part of efforts to diversify the national economy and stimulate economic development in its competitive sectors.

"The state is implementing comprehensive measures to support the development of SMEs, including business environment, new organizational models, support measures, and modern services." These policies are geared squarely at micro, small, and medium-sized businesses. Furthermore, KOBA was founded in 2017 as part of the overall SME program support (to strengthen public policies in the indicated industry and raise the efficiency of the implemented measures). KOBA coordinates the work of many institutions and organizations. "A permanent Coordination Group comprised of authorized representatives has been established," he stated.

