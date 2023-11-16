Micro, Small And Medium Firms Typify Bulk Of Azerbaijan's Enterprises - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. In Azerbaijan,
as in most countries, the absolute majority of operating
enterprises are micro, small and medium enterprises, Deputy Economy
Minister Sahib Mammadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Forum on Small and Medium Entrepreneurship
held in Baku.
According to him, the government has been implementing a
targeted policy in recent years aimed at effective support and
long-term development of small and medium-sized enterprises as part
of efforts to diversify the national economy and stimulate economic
development in its competitive sectors.
"The state is implementing comprehensive measures to support the
development of SMEs, including business environment, new
organizational models, support measures, and modern services."
These policies are geared squarely at micro, small, and
medium-sized businesses. Furthermore, KOBA was founded in 2017 as
part of the overall SME program support (to strengthen public
policies in the indicated industry and raise the efficiency of the
implemented measures). KOBA coordinates the work of many
institutions and organizations. "A permanent Coordination Group
comprised of authorized representatives has been established," he
stated.
Will be updated
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107437561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.