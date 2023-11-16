Azerbaijan Tops With Key Players In Global Logistics, Transport - OTS Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan
is one of the key players in the field of global logistics and
transport, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States
(OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the international conference themed
"International Transport and Logistics Corridor: Development
Impulses from Zangilan" in Zangilan city.
Congratulating Azerbaijan on the restoration of territorial
integrity, he emphasized the awe-inspiring beauty of the Karabakh
and Eastern Zangazur regions.
"These territories are important transportation corridors."
Azerbaijan connects Europe and Asia and generates economic
prospects. Turkic states prioritize transportation issues. This is
evident in records," Omuraliev stated emphatically. "The primary
goal of this event is to improve transportation and transit
cooperation and to overcome challenges." The development of the
Trans-Caspian and Middle Corridors is our primary goal."
The OTS's objective, according to the secretary-general, is to
quickly turn the Middle Corridor into a secure transportation
route.
"We also intend to make the region a transportation hub." The
Zangezur corridor is also expected to bring new prospects to the
region, as well as socioeconomic and geopolitical benefits," he
noted.
The conference has started today. It's being held in
collaboration with the Special Representative Office of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli,
and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs
Committee, and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of
Science and Education of Azerbaijan.
The purpose of the conference is to facilitate discussions among
the government, private, and academic sectors on the development
and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as well as to
establish cooperation between stakeholders.
