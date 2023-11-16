Smes Play Major Role In Forming Azerbaijan's Added Value Chain - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Small and
medium-sized enterprises play a major role in the formation of the
value chain in Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan's National
Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations Mammad
Musayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Forum on Small and Medium Entrepreneurship
held in Baku.
"Looking at current economic processes and trends, we can
observe that digitization provides an amazing service in the
development of small and medium-sized firms. As a result, giving
branding assistance to Azerbaijani SMEs and assisting them in
entering digital sales channels should be the foundation of our
strategies. We believe that new economic difficulties can be met by
expanding public-private dialogue, and we are always willing to
collaborate in this regard," he noted.
The forum, which is being held with the support of the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, the SMBDA, and the ICSB, aims to
study best practices in the fields of small and medium-sized
business support and development, expanding institutional
partnerships, identifying stakeholders, new opportunities for
cooperation, promoting young entrepreneurship, a favorable business
environment, and potential investment opportunities in
Azerbaijan.
