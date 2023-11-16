               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Migration Service Keeps In Touch With Armenian Residents In Karabakh


11/16/2023 5:19:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Pre-registration is being carried out for citizens of Armenian origin living in Khankendi and other settlements of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the Chief of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov said, Trend reports.

“The relevant information is processed centrally,” he added.

Will be updated

