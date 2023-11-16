Azerbaijani Migration Service Keeps In Touch With Armenian Residents In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Pre-registration
is being carried out for citizens of Armenian origin living in
Khankendi and other settlements of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the Chief
of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov said,
Trend reports.
“The relevant information is processed centrally,” he added.
Will be updated
