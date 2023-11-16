Azerbaijan's Zangilan Hosts Regular Meeting Of OTS Transport Ministers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. The 7th
meeting of the transport ministers of the member countries of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS) within the framework of the
international scientific and practical conference "International
transport and logistics corridor: Impulses of development from
Zangilan" is taking place in Azerbaijan's Zangilan on November 16,
Trend reports.
The meeting is attended by ministers and their deputies.
The Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan
Rashad Nabiyev during the event touched upon the importance of OTS
in terms of developing ties between the member countries.
He noted that in recent years, relations between the Turkic
countries have become more developed, transit traffic between them
has increased.
In addition, the minister said that interest in the Middle
Corridor is growing, and the Zangezur corridor will become an
important part of the Middle Corridor.
"There are all possibilities for this," Nabiyev said.
