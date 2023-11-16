UN Rep Confident Azerbaijan To Succeed In Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. UNFCCC Program Coordination Manager Sergey Kononov expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will succeed in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Trend reports.

He spoke at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development.

"Finance, development policy and action need to be better integrated at the national level. Here at this forum, I was happy to see how many different agencies, ministries are involved and actively engaged in achieving the SDG in Azerbaijan, and this is absolutely the right approach. I am confident that Azerbaijan will succeed not only in fighting climate change and promoting biodiversity, but also in achieving all other sustainable development goals," Sergey Kononov said.

He mentioned that challenges such as climate change or energy efficiency require not only implementing specific actions, but also analyzing how these actions can complement each other. Such an approach would not only increase efficiency but also save resources.

According to Kononov, it will make it easier to find investors and make projects more attractive to them.

"We have seen a lot of presentations at the forum demonstrating such opportunities. This is an important step forward," he added.

