UN Rep Confident Azerbaijan To Succeed In Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. UNFCCC Program
Coordination Manager Sergey Kononov expressed confidence that
Azerbaijan will succeed in achieving the Sustainable Development
Goals (SDG), Trend reports.
He spoke at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development.
"Finance, development policy and action need to be better
integrated at the national level. Here at this forum, I was happy
to see how many different agencies, ministries are involved and
actively engaged in achieving the SDG in Azerbaijan, and this is
absolutely the right approach. I am confident that Azerbaijan will
succeed not only in fighting climate change and promoting
biodiversity, but also in achieving all other sustainable
development goals," Sergey Kononov said.
He mentioned that challenges such as climate change or energy
efficiency require not only implementing specific actions, but also
analyzing how these actions can complement each other. Such an
approach would not only increase efficiency but also save
resources.
According to Kononov, it will make it easier to find investors
and make projects more attractive to them.
"We have seen a lot of presentations at the forum demonstrating
such opportunities. This is an important step forward," he
added.
