Russia Changes Tactics Of Drone Attacks - Air Force

That's according to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, who spoke on the air of the national telethon , Ukrinform reports.

"Nearly 10 unmanned aerial vehicles attacked Ukraine. This time, the enemy slightly shifted the time frame of the strike, which is now 8:30, but the air raid alert has not been recalled yet. Usually at this time, the Air Force would reports the stats for interceptions," Ihnat said.

He added that yesterday, a Kh-59 missile was downed over Poltava region.

"The Russians began to launch their attacks at standard time - from 22:00 to 3:00-4:00 in the morning. The Russians struck in waves, from different directions. Before opting for a standard period of time, 20:00 and the night hours, they would hit during the day hours. And they saw that it is easier for our Defense Forces to shoot the incoming targets down during the day because there's a visual reference to the target," Ihnat said.

That is why, according to the spokesman, the night hours were ultimately chosen.

Ihnat noted that now the nights are a bit longer, and visibility in the morning depends primarily on weather conditions, so it is also not easy to get a visual on these air targets due to clouds or fog.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert was declared in several regions in the south of Ukraine due to the threat of drone attacks.