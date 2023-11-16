Ukraine Downs 16 Shahed Drones, Guided Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early and morning hours of Thursday, November 16, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 16 Shahed UAVs out of 18 launched by Russia, and intercepted a guided missile in the evening of Wednesday.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Russians attacked from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, the Russian Federation), launching 18 Shahed-type one-way attack UAVs. An air raid alert was declared in several regions, and air defense forces engaged the targets," the report reads.

Ukraine's air defense forces effectively intercepted 16 enemy drones.

Mobile fire groups, fighter jets, and air defense units were involved in the effort to repel the massive strike.

In addition, on Wednesday night, an Kh-59 guided air missile was downed over Poltava region. Also, around midnight, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv region, using S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday morning, the air defense forces engaged incoming air targets in Khmelnytskyi region.