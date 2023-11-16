Kuleba On Meeting With Cameron: Determined To Work Together Toward Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine held talks with the newly appointed head of the British Foreign Office, David Cameron, during the latter's first visit to Kyiv.
Kuleba reported this on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform saw.
“Our talks at MFA Ukraine proved that Ukraine and the UK are determined to work together toward victory,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy wrote. Read also:
UK, US top diplomats discuss support for Ukraine
He added that the UK remained steadfast in sending weapons systems to Ukraine, increasing their joint production, and ridding the Black Sea of the Russian threat.
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Kyiv with the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron. The parties discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense capabilities, the grain corridor, and the implementation of the Peace Formula.
MENAFN16112023000193011044ID1107437549
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.