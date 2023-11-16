               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Investment Cooperation Between Azerbaijan, Hungary Discussed


11/16/2023 5:18:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

A meeting was held between Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov and Minister of Economic Development of Hungary Marton Nadom in videoconference mode, Azernews reports.

Referring to the information disseminated by the Ministry of Economy, the meeting emphasized the important role in the development of Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations, as well as the important role of mutual visits and events in the expansion of economic partnership.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of trade and economic relations between our countries and vectors of development of mutual trade and investment cooperation.

MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107437546

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search