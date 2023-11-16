Investment Cooperation Between Azerbaijan, Hungary Discussed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A meeting was held between Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov
and Minister of Economic Development of Hungary Marton Nadom in
videoconference mode, Azernews reports.
Referring to the information disseminated by the Ministry of
Economy, the meeting emphasized the important role in the
development of Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations, as well as the
important role of mutual visits and events in the expansion of
economic partnership.
The sides exchanged views on the current state of trade and
economic relations between our countries and vectors of development
of mutual trade and investment cooperation.
