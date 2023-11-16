Armenia's Intention To Accomplish Peace Agreement With Azerbaijan Remains Unchanged

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenia's political will to conclude a peace treaty with
Azerbaijan in the coming months remains unshakeable, Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan said in the country's parliament, Azernews reports.
"The three main principles of peace, in fact, have been agreed
upon with Azerbaijan, and this agreement was reached during
negotiations, particularly during trilateral meetings in Brussels,"
he said.
The Minister noted that it is about mutual recognition of each
other's territorial integrity on the basis of maps of the USSR
General Staff. The next principle of the peace treaty is to unblock
regional communications on the basis of recognising sovereignty and
jurisdiction.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had told the European
Parliament in Strasbourg that he was ready to sign a peace deal
with Azerbaijan by the end of the year, even as Baku accused
Yerevan of undermining the process of normalising their relations.
The Armenian PM added in his statement that his country's policy
was ready to end more than three decades of hostilities and to
guarantee the safety of ethnic Azerbaijanis in Armenia.
However, later, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry accused Pashinyan
of undermining the peace process with aggressive rhetoric, in which
it resorted to blunt falsification of facts and history.
