International Economic Conference Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Zangilan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



An international conference on "International transport and logistics corridor: impulses of development from Zangilan" started today in Zangilan city, Azernews reports.

The conference is organized jointly by the special delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee, and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education in Jabrail, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangazur Economic Region.

The conference aims to organize discussions between the public, private, and academic sectors on the development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors and to establish cooperation among stakeholders.

The conference featured panel discussions on several topics with the participation of local and foreign government agencies, international organizations, international financial institutions, think tank staff, academics, and managers of international transport companies.

More than 200 foreign guests from 15 countries, 8 international organizations, and international financial institutions are participating in the conference.

This conference is taking place in the Jabrail, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangazur Economic Region. It is an important opportunity to discuss the potential of the region and the development of international transport and logistics corridors.

The conference will continue its work on November 17 in Baku.