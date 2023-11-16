International Economic Conference Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Zangilan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
An international conference on "International transport and
logistics corridor: impulses of development from Zangilan" started
today in Zangilan city, Azernews reports.
The conference is organized jointly by the special delegation of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee, and
the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education
in Jabrail, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the
East Zangazur Economic Region.
The conference aims to organize discussions between the public,
private, and academic sectors on the development and expansion of
trans-regional transport corridors and to establish cooperation
among stakeholders.
The conference featured panel discussions on several topics with
the participation of local and foreign government agencies,
international organizations, international financial institutions,
think tank staff, academics, and managers of international
transport companies.
More than 200 foreign guests from 15 countries, 8 international
organizations, and international financial institutions are
participating in the conference.
This conference is taking place in the Jabrail, Gubadli, and
Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangazur Economic
Region. It is an important opportunity to discuss the potential of
the region and the development of international transport and
logistics corridors.
The conference will continue its work on November 17 in
Baku.
MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107437544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.