Azerbaijani Ambassador Gifts Azerbaijani Language Textbooks To Ukrainian Lyceum

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev has handed
over Azerbaijani language textbooks to the Ukrainian lyceum named
after Zarifa Aliyeva. The diplomat wrote about it in the social
network "X", Azernews reports.
"Visited the humanitarian lyceum "Linguist" named after Zarifa
Aliyeva in the Ukrainian city of Irpin to hand over textbooks of
the Azerbaijani language. This lyceum was the first educational
institution in Ukraine where the Azerbaijani language was taught.
The subject is included in the curricula of grades 3-11," the
report says.
According to the ambassador, cooperation in the field of
education is "an important component of Azerbaijan-Ukraine
cooperation".
